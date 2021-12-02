The Globe and Mail honoured with 2021 WAN-IFRA Digital Media Award

The Globe and Mail has been recognized by WAN-IFRA with a 2021 Digital Media Award for ‘best paid content strategy’ which includes paywalls, membership or crowdfunding models for its use of the Sophi.io suite of AI-based solutions.

Since implementing Sophi, the Globe and Mail has seen a 51% increase in subscription conversions. Similarly, registered visitor engagement is up 22%, while loyalty has increased 53%

The WAN-IFRA’s Digital Media Awards Worldwide is the news media industry’s only truly global digital media competition. The winners are selected from the regional Digital Media Awards handed out by WAN-IFRA in 2021 in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and South Asia. The competition provides news publishers with a regular showcase of best-practice innovation in digital publishing worldwide.

“An outstanding entry and it is brilliant to see that it exceeded expectations and goals by a significant margin. Congratulations!” wrote one judge in their citation.

Noted another: “What Globe and Mail did is state of the art – absolute fantastic job. I appreciate most that The G&M permanently tested against the OLD paywall, so those results are really sustainable! Well done!”