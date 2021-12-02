Winners of the 2021 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship announced

The Canadian Association of Journalists and the Delegation of the European Union to Canada are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.
The 2021 winners are:
- Anna Desmarais (Whitehorse, Yukon) for her story Canada needs to pay more attention to the EU’s new climate plan, in which she explores EU and Canada’s respective climate policies and how these impact auto and steel industries on both sides of the Atlantic. Ms Desmarais demonstrated great journalistic talent, drive and research abilities.
- Laurie Trottier (Whitehorse, Yukon) for her piece À quoi s’attendre de la nouvelle politique de l’Arctique de l’Union européenne?, in which she looks at EU’s Arctic Policy through the lens of researchers. Ms. Trottier showed great journalistic talent and clear understanding of an important policy area for the EU and Canada.
- Moira Wyton (Vancouver, British Columbia) for her story This Heroin Treatment Is Saving Lives in Europe’s Overdose Crisis. Two Doctors Are Bringing It to Canada Themselves. Ms. Wyton demonstrated great journalistic skills in addressing a local public health situation, which echoes across the Atlantic.
Jury members include:
- Manon Cornellier, journalist and commentator
- Patrick Leblond, professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa
- Leslie MacKinnon, iPolitics journalist
- Hugo Rodrigues, CAJ representative and managing editor of the Cornwall Standard Freeholder
- Diodora Bucur, Press Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Canada
The three laureates will participate in a week-long study tour of European Union institutions in Brussels. The study tour is scheduled to take place in March 2022, contingent on the latest epidemiological developments in Europe and Canada.