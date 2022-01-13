Awards Showcase: MCNA 2020 Photographer of the Year

Better Newspaper Competition (BNC) Awards honour excellent work in Canada’s community newspapers and recognize the outstanding work that celebrates the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada.

Congratulations to the MCNA 2020 winners of the Photographer of the Year category! The 2020 Manitoba Community Newspapers Association BNC awards were presented virtually on December 11, 2020.

1st Place: Matthew Henry, South Mountain Press

“The clear imaging of wild animals is not an easy capture. The photographs were presented in a clear simple layout that allowed the animals to shine.”

2nd Place: Brett Mitchell, The Selkirk Record

“A well-rounded selection of community, culture, arts and sports imagery in this package. The action shots are awe-inspiring and the love and laughter caught on the faces are heartwarming.”

3rd Place: Jordan Ross, The Carillon

“Modern, sleek and stylish. The photographs submitted in this package had me smiling, gasping, and reflecting. It was a beautiful roller coaster.”

The #BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted and vital information.