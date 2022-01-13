‘Champion The Truth’ with new virtual backgrounds

News Media Canada has developed a series of virtual backgrounds celebrating our most recent Champion The Truth campaign and partnership with Canadian artist Ola Volo.

Click here to download a zip file with all five backgrounds, or visit www.championthetruth.ca to view and select individual files.

Choose from one of five scenes showcasing the limited edition print “Champions” that features three stoic, trailblazing characters that represent journalists and readers and multiple Canadian landmarks.

“Champions” was inspired by conversations between Ola and industry stakeholders and celebrates the local news industry as champions of truth in Canada.

Ola is known for the strong narrative she brings to life in her work and her ability to spark conversation, bring people together, empower action and shed light on important issues.