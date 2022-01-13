What’s in the future for Canadian creators?

The eighth annual DM@X Conference will be a national two-day ZOOM conference that will take place on Friday and Saturday, January 21-22, 2022, from 12 noon to 5 pm (EST) each day.

The DM@X Conference is an academic conference sponsored by over 20 educational institutions across Canada. The program is fully described at the conference website, which is available here.

Over the two-day conference, over ten topics will be discussed. Major sessions will focus on the following topics:

• Regulating Streaming Services and the Role of the CRTC

• Addressing Online Harm and Fake News: What Are the Options?

• Support for Canadian News from Digital Platforms: New Developments

• The Challenge for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Canadian Content

• Revenue Projections for the Digital Media Universe: A Comprehensive Forecast

There will also be sessions devoted to new payment technologies, immersive media, internet piracy, podcasts, and video game production. Full program details are online here.

The regular registration fee is $39. However, members and employees of the educational or creative sponsor organizations have a special rate of $19. And digital media students can benefit from an even lower rate of only $9.

Click here for registration details.