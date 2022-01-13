Jack Webster Foundation announces the Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. journalism fellowship

In the spirit of supporting a healthy democracy with a thriving journalistic community, the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, with the support of the Government House Foundation and in partnership with the Jack Webster Foundation, is pleased to announce the launch of the Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship will first be presented in 2022 to a working journalist or journalists, with the opportunity to develop a well substantiated, long-form piece of journalism to shed light on a subject of importance to British Columbians.

It is often the dream of many journalists to have the time and other resources to produce in-depth coverage of important issues. However, budget cutbacks have become a reality for most newsrooms, and long-form journalism requires significant resources.

The Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. Journalism Fellowship will provide funding to encourage and enable journalists to go above and beyond their typical level of coverage, so that some of the under-reported but crucial challenges of today receive the deep, complex storytelling deserved by the citizens of B.C.

Beginning in January of 2022, a journalist or team of journalists, in various stages of their careers (emerging, returning or experienced) can apply for a fellowship with a monetary award of up to $25,000, to spend up to 4 months to research, produce and publish a project supported by a committed publishing partner.

The subject matter must be clearly tied to British Columbia, its people, and communities. The content produced may be written for print or digital publishing or may be multimedia such as a video and/or a podcast. At this time, the Lieutenant Governor’s B.C. Journalism Fellowship is committed to delivering the annual fellowships for the next three years.

Details regarding eligibility and requirements for application can be found here.

Application intake will begin starting January 12, 2022, with the deadline to apply being midnight, February 28, 2022. Recipient(s) will be announced in spring of 2022.