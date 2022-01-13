Will you be going for COPA gold?

The 2021 Canadian Online Publishing Awards (COPA) ceremony will be held on February 10, 2022 in a virtual event on a Paradise Island. If you would like to attend, the deadline for registration is Friday, February 4.

Started in 2009 as an industry showcase for the best digital content creators in the magazine and newspaper industry, the COPAs has become the tip of the spear for the digital publishing industry in Canada. It has become the largest digital publishing awards program in Canada with categories that cover academic publications, B2B, B2C, and news/sports.

This year's COPA was one of the most competitive years with a bumper crop of entries with a lot new publishers.