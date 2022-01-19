Job listing: Reporter/photographer – Woolwich Observer

The Observer is an award-winning weekly newspaper serving Woolwich and Wellesley townships in the north end of Waterloo Region. We are an independent publication, with a strong emphasis on local editorial content.

We have an opening for a motivated full-time reporter/photographer who will write stories reflecting all facets of the community, from council meetings and school functions to sporting events and in-depth profiles. A healthy curiosity, an enthusiasm for new experiences and attention to detail are a must. Along with word-craft, you possess an eye for photography.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have a university degree in a related field, along with some real-world experience. We are looking for an aggressive reporter with a strong commitment to topnotch community journalism. We want someone who’ll contribute to the paper, with an eye towards building a portfolio that will serve you well in the future.

To be considered, you must bring an ability to identify story opportunities, pitch them and then follow through in a timely manner. Solid writing is required of every story, be it a news brief or a two-page feature.

In your capacity as a reporter, you will be expected to work weekend and evening assignments. A reliable vehicle and valid driver’s license are required. The Observer uses professional quality digital photographic equipment, all of which is supplied. Reporters are not involved in the layout of the paper, but solid proofreading skills are essential.

Applicants should e-mail résumés, along with clippings, to the editor at skannon@woolwichobserver.com by January 28, 2022. We thank all applicants for their submissions, but only candidates selected for interviews will be contacted.