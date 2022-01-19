Michener Awards now accepting nominations

For 50 years, the Michener Awards have honoured outstanding and unbiased journalism that results in positive change for the public good. In 1987, the Michener Awards Foundation began offering fellowships to allow mature journalists to take a leave from work to study and help enhance their professional skills.

The Michener Awards and Fellowships are administered by the Michener Awards Foundation in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation.

Submissions are now open for the Michener Awards and Fellowships! The deadline to apply is February 18, 2022. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.