Are you ready to celebrate Family Literacy Day next week?

Families, libraries and literacy groups across the country are getting ready to once again celebrate the annual Family Literacy Day, which takes place on January 27th.

This year’s theme is “Learning in the Great Outdoors”. This is timely given how much time everyone has spent indoors over the past two years. The theme encourages Canadians to get outside and exercise both their minds and bodies together as a family.

Created in 1999 by ABC Life Literacy Canada, Family Literacy Day aims to encourage reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family. Each year, groups across the country take part by hosting events that include fun-filled learning activities.

For more information about Family Literacy Day, to access free resources or to find an event in your community, visit FamilyLiteracyDay.ca.