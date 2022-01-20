Best Colour Photo from SWNA’s 2021 BNC Awards

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Saskatchewan’s community newspapers.
The #BNCAwards recognize the outstanding work produced each week and celebrates the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Congratulations to the SWNA 2021 BNC winners of the Best Colour Photo category!
“A good colour photo needs to start with good lighting and a subject that has some kind of dramatic colour to work with. It often requires a bit of work in Photoshop to clean out the mid-tones, increase the contrast, and push up the sharpening to make it pop.”
1st Place: Biggar Independent , Kevin Brautigam
2nd Place: Weyburn Review, Greg Nikkel
3rd Place: Fort Qu’Appelle Times, Alan Hustak
Winners of the 2021 SWNA BNC awards were announced in an online presentation on May 17, 2021.