Former AWNA president and publisher George Meyer has died

George Meyer of Calgary, AB, passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 92 years. Meyer was an active member of the AWNA and the CCNA. He held various roles on the boards, and received several awards and honours including the CCNA Gold Quill Award, for 50 years of service to the industry.

The funeral service will be held on January 28th at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to join the service via the live stream available on George’s Tribute Page at www.lylereeves.com.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Meyer’s obituary page, which can be viewed here.