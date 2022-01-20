ISWNE accepting entries for Golden Quill contest

The International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (ISWNE) is accepting entries for its annual Golden Quill editorial writing contest. The deadline to apply to this competition is Feb. 1, 2022.

All newspapers of less than daily frequency (published fewer than four days per week) are eligible to enter. Online-only newspapers must be considered community news sites. Syndicated columnists are not eligible.

Entries should reflect the purpose of the ISWNE: Encouraging the writing of editorials or staff-written opinion pieces that identify local issues that are or should be of concern to the community, offer an opinion, and support a course of action.

Entries must have been published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.



Cost is $10 per entry (each editorial or column) for ISWNE members, $15 per entry for non-members, and $5 per entry for students.



The Golden Quill winner will be invited to attend ISWNE’s annual conference in Lexington, Kentucky, July 20-24. The winner will receive a conference scholarship and travel expenses up to $500.



Information on how to prepare and send entries can be found at www.iswne.org. For specific questions, please contact ISWNE Executive Director Chad Stebbins at stebbins-c@mssu.edu.