CBC’s Matt Galloway to host CJF Awards

A fixture of CBC Radio for more than 15 years, Matt Galloway is set to host the CJF Awards ceremony on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), the annual CJF Awards celebrates excellence in journalism by honouring those who have made significant contributions to journalism and by recognizing emerging talent. This prestige event draws luminaries from the business and journalism communities.

An award-winning radio host and community advocate, Matt Galloway is the host of The Current on CBC Radio One. Previously, Galloway hosted Metro Morning for more than a decade and has anchored CBC Radio’s coverage of several international sporting events, including the 2008, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games and the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He has won many awards for his work addressing issues confronting diverse communities, and Toronto Life magazine named Galloway one of Toronto’s 50 most influential people on four occasions. He also serves on the CJF board of directors.

For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

Awards to be presented at the ceremony include the:

CJF Tribute;

CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

The Landsberg Award;

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting; and

CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award.

Fellowships to be recognized include the: