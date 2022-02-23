National Newspaper Awards is inviting applications from individuals interested in joining its Board of Governors

The Board, which provides direction and oversight of the annual competition, comprises 20 members who serve on a voluntary basis. Seven members represent Canadian newspapers, seven represent other parts of Canada’s news industry, and six are “at-large” representatives. Five of the “at-large” positions have recently been earmarked for individuals and groups that help diversify the Board’s membership and amplify voices and viewpoints that have not been heard in the past.

Two of those positions are allocated to associations, and one to a journalist of Indigenous descent. Those positions are currently held by Dexter Brown (Canadian Association of Black Journalists), Jason Chiu (Canadian Journalists of Colour) and Jim Compton (a longtime broadcaster and one of the founders of APTN).

For the two vacant positions we are seeking to fill, preference will be given to candidates who can provide perspective and input on behalf of equity seeking groups, in particular individuals who self-identify as BIPOC and/or LGBTQ2S+.

Governor positions are unpaid. Appointments are for three years and may be renewed for an additional three years. The Board of Governors meets three times each year (January, May and September). Meetings typically last about two hours and are conducted through remote conferencing. There are a few standing committees, including one that examines ways to make the contest more reflective of Canada’s diversity, and one that annually reviews rules, categories, eligibility requirements and judging procedures

Anyone interested in applying to serve on the Board of Governors should send an email outlining their qualifications, background, interests and any other relevant information by March 11 to Paul Woods, Executive Director, exec@nna-ccj.ca.