Canadian broadcasters to share in revenues from tech giants: Heritage Minister

Broadcasters, such as CBC and Bell Media, will be sharing in the revenues directed to news publishers as part of the Liberal government’s promised new bill to tax Tech Giants for the use of content, the National Post reports.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez made the announcement at an online event held on Wednesday.

“It will be the same. Because news are news,” he said. “If you get it printed, or if you get it on radio or if you get it on television, they all contribute to informing Canadians, so we will make sure they’re all included.”

The Liberals have promised to introduce the legislation soon. It will be based on the Australian model, which imposes bargaining rules between outlets and publishers, including broadcasters.