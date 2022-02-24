The deadline to apply to the Ontario Newspaper Awards is Feb 25

The deadline to submit entries for the 68th annual Ontario Newspaper Awards is Feb. 25 at 11:59 pm ET.

The awards are open to any person employed in a news capacity by any of the participating newspapers listed on the member page. Joint submissions from multiple papers are accepted if all contributors work for ONA member papers.

A memorandum — maximum 350 words — outlining the circumstances under which the story was written. The name of a senior editor or managing editor typed at the bottom of the letter is an accepted sign-off.

The name on the letter stands as proof they have approved the submission and will be accountable for it. Remember, the system only allows you to submit two files per category. Many entrants submit the cover letter as one file and zip all accompanying documents in the second file (scroll to the bottom to see easy HOW-TO zip tips).

