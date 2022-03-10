Awards Showcase: BCYCNA Ad Design winners

Congratulations to the 2021 Ma Murray Award winners in the Ad Design (<10,000 circulation) category! The Ma Murray Community News Media Awards, hosted by the BC and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association (BCYCNA) are an annual opportunity to recognize the achievements of member newspapers. 1st Place: 100 MILE HOUSE FREE PRESS, Evan Fentiman & Martina Dopf “This ad is a 10! Everything works, font choices, colours, composition, messaging. It all flows, and although there is a lot of information presented, it’s not distasteful or overdone. Very memorable and contemporary… Excellent!” 2nd Place: THE INTERIOR NEWS, Grant Harris “This is a fine example of well-presented imagery with simple, to-the-point messaging and CTA. Not overdone, not complicated, good use of colour and black and white that works well with the text resulting in an attractive, memorable ad.” 3rd Place: THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN GOAT, Arthur Tanga “Very nice banner ad. Great use of fonts and colours and a contemporary, attractive design. Looks good and stands out on the page!” Winners of the 2021 Ma Murray Community News Media Awards were announced in an online awards presentation on June 10, 2021. Check out more award-winning newspaper content by following the News Media Canada Instagram account here.