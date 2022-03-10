Multiple Canadian outlets shortlisted for INMA Global Media Awards

Several Canadian media outlets have been named as finalists for the 2022 INMA Global Media Awards.
Torstar, the Winnipeg Free Press, and the Calgary Herald/Sun were among the outlets shortlisted. They received nominations in the following categories:
Category 1: Best Brand Awareness Campaign – National Brand
Torstar, Toronto, Canada, “BILD: Building by Decades”
Category 2: Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign – Regional Brand
Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, Canada, “Christmas Fund”
Category 3: Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand – Regional Brand
Winnipeg Free Press, Canada, “Free Press Fall Supper
Category 4: Best Idea to Encourage Reader Engagement – Regional Brand
Winnipeg Free Press, Canada, “WFP Movie Night”
Category 5: Best Use of Print – National Brand
Torstar, Toronto, Canada, “The Toronto Star Design Refresh”
Category 6: Best Use of Video – Regional Brand
Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, Canada, “Mike Drew’s on The Road Video Series”
Category 17: Best New Digital Product – Regional Brand
Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, Canada, “Noon News Roundup”
Winners in the INMA Global Media Awards competition will be announced virtually June 9.