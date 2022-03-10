Staff Writer/Reporter – The Fort Frances Times

The Fort Frances Times and Bulletin has an opening for a full-time reporter/staff writer.
This is an opportunity to jump start your journalism career. Join our enthusiastic team of journalists at an independent paper published in Northwestern Ontario. As part of a four-person editorial team, the staff writer will cover all aspects of local news, events, people, and happenings that take place throughout the Rainy River District.
The Fort Frances Times has been publishing for over 125 years, telling the stories of the lives and times of the residents of the Rainy River District. We tell the stories of the people of the 10 different communities and 11 First Nations of the District.
Fort Frances is a thriving community of over 7000 residents in Ontario, on the US border with a sister community (International Falls, Minnesota), and lies midway between Winnipeg and Thunder Bay. Fort Frances is situated on Rainy Lake, surrounded by the Canadian Shield, and is famous for fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation opportunities year-round.
Qualifications:
• Post-second degree or diploma in journalism or English
• Strong writing and photography skills
• Knowledge of page layout software, including the Adobe Creative Suite
• Ability to meet daily deadlines
• Outgoing personality and good people skills
• Excellent communication skills
• Enthusiasm and willingness to learn
Must possess driver’s license and reliable vehicle, as well as the ability to work flexible hours. Mileage is paid. Excellent benefit package – salary is negotiable.
Application deadline is March 18th, 2022. Apply with a cover letter, resume, references and portfolio of work to:
General Manager
Fort Frances Times Ltd.
116 First St. E.
Fort Frances , ON
P9A1K2
Tel: 807-274-5373
E-mail: ldunn@fortfrances.com
Web address: http://fftimes.com