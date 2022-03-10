What’s Next: The COVID Aftermath, featuring the Globe and Mail’s Andre Picard

As Canada wraps up the second full year of living under pandemic conditions and begins to dial back restrictions, UBC Okanagan will be hosting a discussion with award-winning journalist André Picard about the next steps of the COVID-19 aftermath.

The discussion will be held on Monday, March 14, from 7 to 8:15 pm PT.

The Globe and Mail health reporter and columnist has been described as one of Canada’s top health and public policy observers and commentators. In 2020, he was the first person to publicly declare Canada should “shut it down” and implement physical distancing guidelines.

He has covered all angles of the pandemic—from the status of frontline workers, to the implications for older adults and youth, to the impact on our workplaces. And as restrictions and guidelines continually change, he will discuss what we have learned, what the country could have done better, and that at some point, some good should come from all of this.

Picard is the author of five bestselling books, an eight-time nominee for the National Newspaper Awards and past winner of the Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism.

More information and a registration link to this free, public event can be found at: events.ok.ubc.ca/event/whats-next-the-covid-aftermath-with-andre-picard