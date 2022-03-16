Recipients of 2021 Ontario Junior Citizen Award announced

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association (OCNA) and their member newspapers are very proud to celebrate the final recipients of the 2021 Ontario Junior Citizen Awards.

These outstanding young individuals, aged nine to 17, are making a difference in their communities. Not only do these inspiring individuals see a need but rise to the challenge and contribute both their time and energy to making improvements. At a young age, they are committed to making a difference.

The 12 finalists will be invited to celebrate their accomplishments during a special virtual ceremony on Wednesday May 11th.

The full list of recipients, and their bios, are available here.