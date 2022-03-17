Awards Showcase: AWNA Creative Excellence winners

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association encourages excellence by sponsoring an annual provincial competition to celebrate the achievements of its member newspapers. Congratulations to the 2020 Awards of Excellence winners in the Creative Advertising category

First Place: East Central Alberta Review: Walk of Remembrance

Second Place: Slave Lake Lakeside Leader: TA’s Asian Grill & Steakhouse-Remembrance Day Menu

Third Place: Wainwright EDGE: Arts Festival

“A vivid eye-catching ad that makes great use of colour balanced against dark background to draw the eye. The illustration creatively conveys the spirit of an arts festival. There is also good work done to convey the important details in an easy to find manner while not becoming cluttered.”

Newspapers compete against other newspapers of similar circulation for special awards in such categories as editorial, photography, advertising, and special promotion. The 2020 BNC Awards of Excellence were presented to winners in an online ceremony in May 2021.