Finalists announced for 2022 Ma Murray Awards

Finalists for this year’s KPU-BCYCNA Ma Murray Community Newsmedia Awards were announced this week.
The award categories for this year’s competition consist of ‘newspaper excellence’, advertising, writing, photography, digital, and ‘other’.
The full list of finalists for the awards can be found on the BCYCNA’s website here.
Awards will be presented at an in-person ceremony this year – and will mark the association’s centennial anniversary. The awards gala will be hosted at the River Rock Casino Resort on Saturday, March 14, 2022. More info about purchasing tickets will be made available here.