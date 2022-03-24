Research shows Canadians trust print and digital newspaper ads

Trust continues to be a key factor for advertising and newspapers top the list according to research from December 2021.

Half of Canadians (52%) say they trust the ads they find in their print and digital newspapers. A credible media environment often boosts the trust level in ads, particularly in a transparent and regulated newspaper environment where the content is produced by credible journalists and vetted by editors.

Traditional forms of advertising (printed newspapers, magazines, television, radio and out of home) continue to top the list when Canadian adults are asked in which medium they completely or somewhat trust the advertising. When readers trust the ads in printed newspapers and their sites it creates a halo effect for brands and advertisers.

“Given heightened levels of global mistrust, we’re seeing a clear and continued affinity for the reliable reporting that newspapers provide. Newspapers continue to be the go-to source for credible, trusted, and independent news in both print and digital formats.”

– Paul Deegan, President and CEO, News Media Canada

You can find more updated research on newspapers in the recently released study Newspapers 24/7: 2022 here.