Introducing the Altona Rhineland Voice

News Media Canada is pleased to introduce you to Manitoba’s newest community newspaper: The Altona Rhineland Voice!
The Voice launched on March 3, 2022 with a distribution of more than 5200 copies.
The Voice is the sixth local community newspaper from Big and Colourful Printing and Publishing, owned by Lana Meier. They also publish five other award-winning publications: The Selkirk Record, the Stonewall Teulon Tribune, the Gimli Express Weekly News, The Winkler Morden Voice, and the Carmen Dufferin Standard.