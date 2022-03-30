Sakamoto announces her retirement

Penny Sakamoto, who has spent the last 15 years a group publisher with Black Press Media, has announced she is retiring.

In her time with Black Press, Sakamoto has worked with a number of magazines, newspapers, and in digital operations. According to her LinkedIn page, titles include: The Boulevard Magazine Group – Victoria edition, Mid-island edition, and Kelowna edition; Oak Bay News, Victoria News, Saanich News, Goldstream News Gazette, Monday Magazine, Real Estate Victoria, and tourism and trade publications.

Regional titles include Tweed Magazine, West Shore Life and Style, and Pearl Magazine.

We wish her all the best as she enters this ‘next chapter’ of her life.