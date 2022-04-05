Canada’s news publishers applaud introduction of legislation to level the playing field with Big Tech

Call on all parties in Parliament to work together to pass legislation by June

News Media Canada, representing more than 500 trusted print and digital titles in every province and territory, welcomes the introduction of Bill C-18 (“An Act respecting online communications platforms that make news content available to persons in Canada”). The bill permits news publishers to negotiate collectively with digital platforms and services, backed up by the teeth of baseball-style final offer arbitration.

“This approach has been a shining success in Australia, where publishers large and small are inking meaningful content licensing agreements,” said Jamie Irving, chair of News Media Canada. “Trusted information is needed more today than ever before, and real news reported by real journalists costs real money. This legislation levels the playing field and gives Canada’s news publishers a fair shot and doesn’t require additional taxpayer funds.”

“We thank Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and his officials for working diligently and quickly to bring forward legislation that will ensure we have a fiercely independent and commercially viable news publishing sector, where local community news thrives alongside a vibrant open web,” said Paul Deegan, president and chief executive officer of News Media Canada. “All political parties in Parliament agree on the value of local news; the existential threat the news business is facing; the power imbalance between Big Tech monopolies and news publishers; and the importance of collective negotiation. It’s time for Canada to join the ranks of leading countries such as Australia and France in addressing market failure and restoring fairness. It’s time for Parliamentarians in the House of Commons and Senate to work together, across party lines, to pass this vital legislation by June.”

A full copy of the legislation is available here.

About News Media Canada

News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of trusted titles in every province and territory. News Media Canada is an advocate in public policy for daily and community media outlets and contributes to the ongoing evolution of the news media industry by raising awareness and promoting the benefits of news media across all platforms. For more information, visit our website at www.newsmediacanada.ca or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

