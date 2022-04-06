Finalists chosen for CJF Jackman Excellence Award

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) has announced its shortlists for the CJF Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism , honouring news organizations that embody exemplary journalism and have a profound positive impact on the communities they serve. Finalists are recognized in two categories: large and small media.

The winners in both categories will be announced at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, visit the CJF Awards page.

The five finalists in the large media category (more than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are:

“Clean Water, Broken Promises” Consortium , for “ Clean Water, Broken Promises ,” a collaborative investigation into water issues in First Nations involving 75 student journalists and more than 125 students, instructors, journalists, editors and producers;

, for “ ,” a collaborative investigation into water issues in First Nations involving 75 student journalists and more than 125 students, instructors, journalists, editors and producers; Global News , for its investigation into widespread sexual misconduct and abuse of power in the most senior ranks of the Canadian military, resulting in what experts have since called a “crisis” of sexual misconduct;

for its into widespread sexual misconduct and abuse of power in the most senior ranks of the Canadian military, resulting in what experts have since called a “crisis” of sexual misconduct; Le Devoir , for its investigative series into the deaths of citizens during police interventions over a 20-year period in Quebec ;

, for its into the deaths of citizens during police interventions over a 20-year period in ; The Globe and Mail , for “ Escape from Afghanistan ,” a story documenting journalist Mark MacKinnon’s courageous work on the efforts to evacuate Afghan nationals following the fall of Afghanistan ;

, for “ ,” a story documenting journalist Mark MacKinnon’s courageous work on the efforts to evacuate Afghan nationals following the fall of ; Winnipeg Free Press, for “ Life and Death Behind Bars ,” an eight-part investigative series into prison conditions at the Stony Mountain Institution, Manitoba’s only federal penitentiary.

The five finalists in the small media category (fewer than 50 full-time employees) and the stories and/or series shortlisted for the award are: