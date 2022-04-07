Awards Showcase: OCNA Best Creative Ad winners

Better Newspapers Competition (BNC) awards honour excellent work in Canada’s community newspapers and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. The Ontario Community Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition awards showcase the hard work, talent and dedication demonstrated by Ontario publishers, editors, reporters, photographers and designers.

Congratulations to the OCNA 2020 BNC winners in the Best Creative Ad category selected from 21 entries.

1st place: Fort Frances Times – Susan Taylor

“I can see why the client was pleased with this ad.”

2nd place: Barrhaven Independent – Skyler Fraser

“That was hilarious.”

3rd place: Haliburton, The Highlander – Lyelca Rodrigues

“Great series of ads…and a client that trusts their newspaper’s ad department! “

