Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter dies from cancer

Neil Stevens, a legendary sportswriter with the Canadian Press, died after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

In more than three decades working with CP, Stevens covered eight Olympic Games, 22 world figure skating championships, 20 Stanley Cup finals, four Canada Cup hockey tournaments, eight National Lacrosse League Champions Cup games, as well as countless other sporting events prior to his retirement in 2008. That year he was inducted into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame.

After retiring, Stevens continued to write about lacrosse. There were other writing projects like his 2014 novel “Eddie’s Top 100,” about a retired sportswriter who wins a $50-million lottery and, to take his mind off the money, devises a list of his top 100 songs.

