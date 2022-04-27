Awards Showcase: MCNA Best in Class

The Manitoba Community Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition honours excellent work in Manitoba’s community newspapers. Congratulations to the winners of the General Excellence: Best in Class (circulation 1,400-3,599) category! 1st Place – The Carillon, Steinbach 2nd Place – The Swan Valley Star and Times 3rd Place – Crossroads This Week, Shoal Lake The #BNCAwards celebrate and showcase newspapers that serve their communities each and every week with their hard work and professionalism. Community newspapers are on the front lines, keeping the citizens of their communities informed and updated with local, trusted and vital information.