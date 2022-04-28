News Media Canada releases new Newspapers 24/7 fact sheet

Many things have changed in the 10 years since the first Newspapers 24/7 study was released in 2012. However, weekly newspaper readership essentially remains the same.

Almost nine out of ten Canadians (86%) read a newspaper on any platform over the course of a week. And almost a quarter of adults read news content on ALL four platforms measured: print, desktop/laptop, tablet, and phone.

Visit the Newspapers 24/7 study page here and download the latest fact sheet as well as the study presentation. The fact sheet has been designed as a single, double-sided page that can be used as a handout, leave-behind, or follow up to the full presentation.