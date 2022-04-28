Ontario Junior Citizen award-winner warms our hearts

Abby Mitchell, an eight-year-old from Port Dover, Ont., recently won an Ontario Junior Citizen Award from the OCNA, after launching her own newspaper, called the Abby Post, in June 2021.

Mitchell and her mom, Katie Sinkowski were recently featured in an absolutely heart-warming feature published by CBC News.

As the piece describes, Mitchell publishes her paper every month. Each edition includes a personal interview, a book review, and suggestions for local events to attend in her community.

In addition to telling stories, Mitchell is also using her efforts to help others. You can read more about how she’s doing that here.