How did you celebrate World Press Freedom Day?

On May 3, news organizations, journalists, and civil society organizations from around the globe marked World Press Freedom Day 2022.

The theme for this year’s campaign was ‘Journalism under Digital Siege,’ which was designed to spotlight the digital era’s impact on freedom of expression, the safety of journalists, and the challenges imposed on allowing journalists to access information in the public interest.

While this international event is important, it also served as a great opportunity for News Media Canada members to inform readers about the critical role journalism plays in our democratic society.

We’d very much like to see and hear how you marked this momentous day. If you have a story to share with us, please email us at: media@newsmediacanada.ca. We look forward to featuring the important work our members perform on behalf of their communities in an upcoming feature.