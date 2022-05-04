Newspapers and their digital products provide a trusted environment

Data from Totum Research confirms that Canadians trust newspapers for editorial content and advertising.

Editorial content in newspapers and their digital products are the most trusted of all media, measured at 57% and 54%, respectively. This level of trust also extends to advertising, creating a safe space for readers and advertisers.

Printed newspaper ads consistently rate the highest among Canadians. Almost half (48%) trust printed newspaper ads. And when it comes to digital formats, news media ads remain the most trusted of all formats, and social media ads continue to rank the lowest.

