The Eganville Leader needs your help after weekly loses presses

The Eganville Leader, an Ontario-based weekly newspaper, is on the look out for printing help after their printer, McLaren Press Graphics, announced its closure on May 31.

As Kelly Egan writes in the Ottawa Citizen: “in an instant, a 120-year-old newspaper had, in effect, lost its presses.”

In the piece, the Leader’s publisher Gerald Tracey said the problem comes down to logistics, as there are very few places in Eastern Ontario to print 6,000 copies of a broadsheet in a timely way so that copies can reach readers every Wednesday.

If you have any contacts and would like to help Tracey, please let us know right away.