Call for submissions for the 2022 Webster Awards now open

The Jack Webster Foundation is now accepting submissions for the 2022 Webster Awards. The awards recognize excellence in journalism in B.C. and all B.C.-based journalists, reporting on stories of interest to B.C. audiences are eligible to apply.

Submissions will be accepted online until midnight on July 31, 2022, PDT.

New this year, one will find what were three distinct categories in the past, Best Breaking News Print/Online, and then Best Breaking News – Radio and TV is now one category: Best Breaking News Reporting. All forms of media can submit in this category.

An entry fee of $25 per submission will be charged and is payable by credit card. Three finalists in each category will be announced Tuesday, September 20th at an in-person, stand-up, cocktail and canapé reception.

Winners will be announced during the online Webster Awards, November 3, 2022, 7:00 p.m. PT. More information about the online awards will be announced soon.