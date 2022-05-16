Longtime Star publisher John Honderich honoured with key to the city

Longtime Toronto Star editor and publisher John Honderich, who died in February, was remembered as a giant of journalism, a fierce advocate of social justice, a man who found joy in life, at a public event held last week in Toronto.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto Mayor John Tory were just two of the roughly 400 people who attended the event. Honderich was posthumously awarded a key to the city by Mayor Tory.

“He believed in Toronto before it was fashionable to believe in Toronto,” said Tory.

The Star wrote a story about the event and included several excellent photos. You can check it out here.