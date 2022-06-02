Eganville Leader rescued

Last month, we told you about some major troubles experienced by The Eganville Leader, a community newspaper based in Eastern Ontario, that had lost its longtime printer.

As described in the Ottawa Citizen, McLaren Press Graphics, of Bracebridge, Ont., which had printed the 6,000 weekly copies of the Leader since 2011, told customers it was wrapping up business by May 31. The decision left about 30 community newspapers — the Leader and several others in Eastern Ontario — looking for a new commercial printer.

We’re happy to share with you that this story has a positive ending after Leader publisher Gerald Tracey got in touch with Hebdo-Litho, a printing company based in suburban Montreal. According to the story in the Citizen, Hebdo-Litho has agreed to print the weekly at nearly the same rate with the same colourful look.

The first edition is to roll out next week on the same timetable (Tuesday copy deadline, Wednesday delivery).