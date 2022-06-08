Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association celebrates journalistic excellence

The Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association (AWNA) held its annual Better Newspaper Competitions awards banquet Friday, June 3, 2022.

Presented were the General Excellence Awards, the Photography Awards and the Awards of Excellence, where categories range from writing to advertising, editorials, features and special sections. The entries were for work done in the 2021 calendar year.

Two thirds of the membership participated in the competitions with hundreds of entries collected, sorted and processed primarily via the AWNA’s online competition website. Results have been posted online at awna.com/awards.

Some notable results include: Rocky Mountain Outlook photographer Evan Buhler with an outstanding four out of possible six first place photography certificates. From Town and Country News in the Grande Prairie/Beaverlodge area, Jesse Boily placed in every single photo category.

For General Excellence, the Fort Macleod Gazette dominated the evening, placing first in their circulation group for all four of the certificate categories – Front Page, Sports Page, Editorial Page and Overall Excellence.

Pincher Creek’s Shootin’ the Breeze placed in six different Awards of Excellence categories, just one more than the Lakeland This Week team who earned five.

Certificates were awarded to writers, designers and photographers from circulations of all sizes, showcasing the talent at Alberta papers.

The AWNA appreciates all the participants for taking the time to enter their hard work, and the volunteer judges from across the country.