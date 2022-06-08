Putting a spotlight on the incredible work of newspapers

Across the country, from coast to coast to coast, newspapers serve as the beating heart of their communities.

Over the past several weeks and months, many provincial and national associations have recognized the remarkable work through their annual awards competitions. In addition to continued editorial excellence, many News Media Canada members have been celebrated for their innovative work in advertising, design, photography, and more!

For example, we’d draw your attention to the Best Creative Ad winners from the Ontario Community Newspapers Association’s BNC competition. You might also want to the out the recent winners in the BCYCNA’s winners in their Ad Design category. If you’re interested in visual work, check out the Best Colour Photo winners from SWNA’s BNC.

Every week, News Media Canada produces an Awards Showcase feature in our News on News newsletter. We also amplify the great work of members on our Facebook and Instagram accounts multiple times per week.

We hope you’ll enjoy looking through some great work from colleagues – and also be inspired to try out something new and fun.