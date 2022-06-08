The Globe and Mail wins CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Globe and Mail was announced as this year’s winner of the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, announced tonight at the annual Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards.
The CJF honoured the Globe for “Escape from Afghanistan,” a story documenting journalist Mark MacKinnon’s courageous work on the efforts to evacuate Afghan nationals following the fall of Afghanistan. It is the Globe‘s sixth win in the award’s 26-year history.
Among the evening’s other award winners:
- CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting: The $10,000 award, sponsored by Intact Financial, which celebrates a journalist or journalistic team whose work shines a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions, went to the Globe and Mail‘s team of climate journalists, which includes Ryan MacDonald, Kathryn Blaze Baum, Jeffrey Jones and Adam Radwanski, for their narrative-shifting stories on how to re-engineer the economy to adapt to and capitalize on climate change.
- CJF-Meta Journalism Project Digital News Innovation Award: The $10,000 award, sponsored by Meta, which celebrates initiatives by news organizations that advance the quality of digital journalism, went to New Canadian Media (NCM), an online outlet showcasing and supporting journalists from immigrant communities. Through an alliance with the Canadian Association of Journalists and affiliation with the National NewsMedia Council, NCM members gained access to pre-publication advice and professional development opportunities.
- The Landsberg Award, which celebrates exceptional coverage of women’s equality issues, went to Calgary-based freelancer Christina Frangou for her independent character-driven stories in Chatelaine, Toronto Life and Reader’s Digest revealing discrimination in Canada’s medical and legal systems. The award is presented in association with the Canadian Women’s Foundation, which provides the $5,000 prize.
Several previously announced fellowship recipients were recognized at the event. You can read all about them here.
Special CJF honorees included Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Michèle Ouimet, a former La Presse journalist, in recognition of her fearless career and desire to tell impactful stories that provided a voice to the voiceless in Canada and abroad.