The Globe and Mail wins CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

The Globe and Mail was announced as this year’s winner of the CJF Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism in the large-media category, announced tonight at the annual Canadian Journalism Foundation Awards .

The CJF honoured the Globe for “ Escape from Afghanistan ,” a story documenting journalist Mark MacKinnon’s courageous work on the efforts to evacuate Afghan nationals following the fall of Afghanistan. It is the Globe‘s sixth win in the award’s 26-year history.

Among the evening’s other award winners:

