Village Media opens new news site in Halton Hills

Village Media announced earlier this week that it has launched another community news outlet in Ontario: HaltonHillsToday.ca.
HaltonHillsToday is Village Media’s 18th owned-and-operated local news site in the province, joining nearby titles such as GuelphToday, CambridgeToday and EloraFergusToday.
The editor of HaltonHillsToday is Melanie Hennessey, a respected veteran journalist who has a deep understanding of the issues that matter most to her community. Joining her on the news team is Mansoor Tanweer, a talented and experienced reporter.