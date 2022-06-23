News Media Canada wins another award for its National Newspaper Week campaign

We’re very pleased to share with you that News Media Canada won (another!) award for our 2021 Champion the Truth National Newspaper Week campaign.

The most recent win is a Gold award of excellence for the best use of media relations (budget $50K+) from the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS).

News Media Canada worked with the awesome staff at Craft PR (Brontë Wright and Melissa Retty) to execute this memorable campaign. Together, we developed a program that used National Newspaper Week to remind Canadians of the vitally important role newspapers play in Canadian society. As part of the program, we also formed a partnership with Canadian artist Ola Volo to create the Champion The Truth Collection.

Once rolled out, the campaign drove millions of positive earned media impressions – and earned a show of support from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

You can see a full list of this year’s winners here.