Reporter, Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country

Position Type: Local Journalism Initiative one-year contract

Reports to: Editor

Location: Canmore, Alta. (flexible work location available)

The paper:

The Rocky Mountain Outlook was created in 2001 to cover the Bow Valley region of Alberta, which includes Canmore, Banff, the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, the MD of Bighorn, Lake Louise and Banff National Park. It’s situated in some of the most scenic areas in North America and has a print circulation of about 9,000 issues each week with a digital readership of more than 300,000 each month.

The Outlook has been recognized both provincially and nationally at the National Newspaper Awards, the Canadian Association of Journalists awards, the Canadian Journalism Foundation awards, the News Photographers Association of Canada, the Canadian Community Newspaper Association awards. The news, sports, Indigenous, political coverage, investigative and photography work have regularly been honoured.

Community journalism is at the core of what our entire newsroom does in one of the most dynamic news environments in Canada. The successful applicant will join a newsroom with five editorial staff.

The company:

Great West Media is a Canadian community newspaper publishing company headquartered in St. Albert, Alberta. Great West Media has more than a dozen print and digital publications in Alberta, focusing on providing exceptional community news to its readers. Their news division features award-winning journalists who engage hundreds of thousands of readers through its brands each week.

The opportunity:

The Rocky Mountain Outlook is seeking a one-year Local Journalism Initiative reporter to cover the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country. The newly created position is a unique opportunity to cover a wide variety of topics related to Indigenous issues, tourism, the environment and wildlife as it pertains to Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country. This geographically large area, dominated by the Foothills and the Canadian Rockies has a seen a dramatic increase in tourism-related visitors along with increased interest in both commercial and industrial development. The Stoney Nakoda First Nation is comprised of the Bearspaw, Chiniki and Wesley First Nations, centred around the community of Mini Thni (Morley).

Our ideal candidate is motivated and passionate about the diversity and complexity of topics this position offers. You must be a relationship builder who is willing to put in the time necessary to cover the variety of topics properly and effectively. You are capable of working in a variety of mediums to produce news, long form features and investigative stories all which meeting the story minimums as set out by the Local Journalism Initiative program.

After a three-month probation period, the successful candidate will gain benefits including dental, vision care and extended health care.

What you’ll do:

• The successful candidate will cover the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country.

• Report and write stories for print, web and mobile audiences.

• Cover between five to seven stories a week as assigned or pitch potential articles for the paper.

Qualifications:

• Excellent reporting and writing skills are required, as well as the ability to thrive under pressure.

• Proven success in producing well-written, well-researched content and the ability to work quickly, independently and meet deadlines.

• Understand the ethical guidelines outlined by the Canadian Press and Canadian Association of Journalists.

• Minimum one year of experience in journalism with a deadline-oriented reporting/writing role.

• Experience with InDesign and Photoshop is preferred and familiarity in digital platforms and multimedia journalism is important.

• Must be available to work day and evening shifts. Some weekend work required.

• A reliable car and a valid driver’s licence are required. The Outlook offers a paid mileage rate.

Should you be interested in this opportunity please forward a cover letter, resume and three to five samples of published work to: jlyon@outlook.greatwest.ca and gcolgan@outlook.greatwest.ca

Application Deadline: Friday, July 8, 2022

We thank in advance all applicants for their interest, however only those candidates under consideration will be contacted. Only candidates legally eligible to work in Canada will be considered. No phone calls or agencies please.

The Rocky Mountain Outlook is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes resumes from all qualified candidates. The successfull candidate will be required to meet the terms set out by the Local Journalism Initiative funding agreement.