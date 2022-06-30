2022 CCNAwards competition entry book is now live

Community newspaper members: gather your entries because the entry book for the 2022 CCNAwards competition is now live!

Due to the pandemic, this year’s competition will accept works from 2020 and 2021. We are also introducing three new categories: Best Multimedia Breaking News Coverage, Best Local Civic Journalism, and Best Special Section.

The deadline for entries for this year’s competition is August 15, 2022.

If you have any questions about the competition and/or rules of entry, please contact us at: awards@newsmediacanada.ca.

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. Newspapers of similar circulation size compete against each other and are judged by a panel of industry experts. With a diverse array of awards categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes.

We are also recruiting judges for this year’s competition. If you’re an industry professional and would like to volunteer, please fill in this short questionnaire and we’ll be in touch.