A look into Google’s efforts to push back on plans to make it pay for news in Canada

Earlier this week, The Logic published a lengthy investigation, which was re-published in the Financial Post, that shed consider insight into Google’s efforts to undermine efforts to compel it to pay news organizations for their use of journalistic content.

The story is a must read. It systemically examines how Google has worked to foment opposition to the bill in order to have legislators change the bill or kill it.

Interestingly, the article also notes how many critics of C-18 have spoken out without actually reading the full legislation.