On June 20, the federal government published its final regulations to prohibit single-use plastic bags, including bags used for checkout, cutlery, straws and more.

We can confirm, however, that bags used to protect newspapers, or other printed materials left at a person’s residence or place of business, are exempted from the nationwide ban.

The ban will come into effect in December 2022, and the sale of those plastic items will be prohibited as of December 2023, the government said.