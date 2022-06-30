Postmedia partners with Antica Productions to create new podcasts

Postmedia Network has agreed to work with Canadian producer Antica Productions to create a host of new podcasts and television shows based on the company’s journalism, Deadline reported earlier this week.

The debut project is slated to be called ‘True Crime Byline’.

According to the story, Postmedia’s aim is to turn its journalism into factual podcasts and, possibly, TV and films in the future.

Kathleen Goldhar will oversee the partnership on behalf of Antica with Chris Gallipeau, Director of Audio and Video, and Andrea Hill, Director of Verticals, at Postmedia.